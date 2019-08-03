I’m expecting a new challenge- Fatau Dauda

Ghanaian shot-stopper Fatau Dauda says he is expecting a new challenge in his career after deciding not to renew his contract with Enyimba FC.

The 34-year old played a crucial role as the Aba club won the 2018-19 NPFL title following a 3-0 win against Akwa United in their last match of the Championship Play-offs at the Agege Stadium Lagos

Fatau who is currently a free agent has opened up on why he decided not to extend his contract with the Nigerian club after the expiration of his contract.

According to him, he wants a new challenge in his career.

"I'm currently clubless because my contract with Enyimba has ended, so I'm still waiting for a new challenge", he told AshhFM.

"Enyimba offered me a contract extension but I told them that I need a new challenge", he added.

Fatau has played for Orlando Pirates, Chippa United , AshantiGold and Enyimba FC.