I’m expecting a new challenge- Fatau Dauda

Published on: 03 August 2019
Ghana goalie Fatau Dauda

 

Ghanaian shot-stopper Fatau Dauda says he is expecting a new challenge in his career after deciding not to renew his contract with Enyimba FC. 

The 34-year old  played a crucial role as the Aba club won the 2018-19 NPFL title following a 3-0 win against Akwa United in their last match of the Championship Play-offs at the Agege Stadium Lagos

Fatau who is currently a free agent has opened up on why he decided not to extend his contract with the Nigerian club after the expiration of his contract.

According to him, he wants a new challenge in his career.

"I'm currently clubless because my contract with Enyimba has ended, so I'm still waiting for a new challenge", he told AshhFM.

"Enyimba offered me a contract extension but I told them that I need a new challenge", he added.

Fatau has played for Orlando Pirates, Chippa United , AshantiGold and Enyimba FC.

 

