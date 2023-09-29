I'm getting used to retirement despite difficulties - Asamoah Gyan

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has admitted that life without playing professional football has been difficult for him following the announcement of his retirement a few months ago.

The former Black Stars captain who hung his boot to culminate a storied career which saw him top the all-time top scorers chart of Ghana with an incredible 51 goals, as well as the highest-scoring African player at the World Cup with six goals, has recently been embarking on social activities through his Asamoah Gyan foundation initiative.

During a visit to the United States where he engaged talents from Tampa Bay Rowdies, the 37-year-old admitted that get it was difficult living life without doing what he loves - playing football.

However, he is getting used to retirement as he aims at grooming young talents who aspire to be like him.

"It's been difficult. It took me two years to decide on my retirement. Leaving something that you love is very very difficult but I'm getting used to it [retirement]. It's been a couple of months now and I'm getting used to it.

"I've been doing some social activities through my foundation to help the needy. I started this since day one and that is what I'm focusing on [the Asamoah Gyan Foundation and we are doing a lot of work. That is the main reason why we are even here."