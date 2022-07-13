'I'm glad he's there'- New Hertha Berlin coach on Kevin-Prince Boateng 

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng will play an important role for Hertha Berlin next season, according to new coach Sandro Schwarz.

The 35-year-old after several weeks of speculation on his future was handed a one-year contract extension by the club.

Boateng was instrumental as Hertha Berlin survived relegation last season in the playoff.

Sandro Schwarz in an interview has spoken about how important the Ghana international will be in his squad in the upcoming season.

"In preparation, he has completed 90 percent of the training sessions so far. That's a good start. And he is a personality: very open, very clear, opinionated. He feels responsible for the group, even off the pitch. I'm glad he's there," said Schwarz about Boateng.

"We want to play active, courageous football: with great intensity and great willingness," Schwarz reiterated.

Schwarz also gave a hint on what Hertha Berlin fans should expect next season.

"We want to be diligent and do it first - and not chatter. For us, every day is based on the principle of performance. To do this, you have to create an atmosphere that allows you to win games – in a kind of football that is recognizable. That is the aim and the approach."

Hertha Berlin won 5-1 in their first preseason friendly against Energie Cottbus on Friday.

They play their next game against English side Derby County.