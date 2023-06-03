'I’m glad I finally have my goal' - Kamaldeen Sulemana on first Southampton goal

Southampton forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has expressed excitement about getting his first goals for the English club since his arrival in January.

The 21-year-old joined the Saints in January in a bid to save their season from demotion but failed to meet their target as they finished bottom of the table.

Sulemana had to wait until the final day to find the back of the net with two brilliant goals in a pulsating 4-4 draw against Liverpool at the St. Mary's stadium.

Despite being disappointed in not getting the goals earlier to help his team, the Black Stars winger was glad o have finally capped off the season with those great goals.

“It might have been too late but I’m glad I finally have my goal, it’s good for me,” Kamaldeen rsaid to Daily Echo.

“When I came here that is what I wanted to do – set up goals and score to help the team to get results. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do it but I got my goal.

“There’s a feeling of, why didn’t it come before, why didn’t I score before? But I am glad I have made my mark on the last day and showed what I can do on the good days.”