'I’m glad it came in this way' - Fatawu Issahaku excited to get debut FA Cup goal

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed sheer joy after scoring a remarkable goal that secured a 1-0 victory for his side against Bournemouth in the FA Cup, propelling them to the quarterfinals.

Issahaku's spectacular goal, a curled strike in extra time, proved decisive in the tightly contested match against Premier League side Bournemouth. The former Dreams FC player shared his excitement about the goal and the team's performance.

"I’m so happy, and I’m feeling great. I’ve been wanting to get a goal in the FA Cup, and I’m glad it came in this way,” Issahaku said.

Despite the challenging nature of the match, the 19-year-old winger revealed that he had a good feeling about the outcome beforehand. "I’m not too surprised we won this game because I had a good feeling before the match," he added.

Issahaku, on loan from Sporting CP in Portugal, has been in impressive form for Leicester City, contributing four goals and nine assists.

His standout performance in the FA Cup is a significant boost for the Foxes as they aim to secure a Premier League place after suffering relegation last season.