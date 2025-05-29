‘I’m happy I got a lot of praise for my performance against Nigeria’ – Caleb Yirenkyi

Caleb Yirenkyi says he is delighted with the recognition he received following his performance in Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in the Unity Cup semifinal, describing the match as a significant milestone in his career.

The 19-year-old, who was introduced at halftime and played at right-back, delivered a composed display in what was his senior debut for the Black Stars.

Naturally a midfielder, Yirenkyi adapted well to his new role, showing maturity and technical quality beyond his years.

“I think it was a good opportunity for me to help, do my best for the team, and this was the main goal. I had a lot of praise, and I am happy with that,” he told 3Sports after the game.

His calmness under pressure, intelligent positioning, and sharp distribution brought structure to Ghana’s play, helping the team regain control in the second half after a difficult start.

Yirenkyi’s timely interceptions and efficient passing contributed to the Black Stars’ improvement after the break, as they pushed to overturn Nigeria’s two-goal lead.

Despite the final result, his individual performance was one of the standout positives for Otto Addo’s side.

Groomed at the Right to Dream Academy and currently on the books of Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, Yirenkyi is expected to feature again on Saturday when Ghana faces Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place playoff.