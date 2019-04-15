I'm happy with my new role- Amos Frimpong

Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong says he is comfortable playing the center back position for the club.

The 27-year old who is known to be lateral defender has been shifted to the central defense by head coach Charles Kwabena Akonnor.

Amos Frimpong has excelled at the position helping his team record three wins, one draw and one defeat in the ongoing Ghana Football Association Special Competition.

He has played at that position since match day two.

Speaking to the media about his new role he said, "I am happy to play at my new role assigned to me by the coach".

Kotoko were able to salvage a point against Bechem United on Sunday in the Special Competition.