I'm here to do my best - Mohammed Kudus delighted with first goal for West Ham

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus expressed his delight after scoring his first goal for West Ham United.

Kudus, who joined the club from Ajax this summer in a transfer worth over 40 million euros, made a significant impact on his first start as he contributed to a 3-1 comeback win over FK TSC Bačka Topola in the Europa League on Thursday at the London Stadium.

In a post-match interview, Kudus shared his thoughts on the incredible feeling of playing in front of the home fans and securing the victory. He also assured West Ham United's fans that he will continue to give his best for the team.

"It’s very amazing to play in front of the fans today. It was incredible, and I’m happy that we got the three points. The support was incredible from the fans even when we were down; they kept motivating us, and that was great. I will keep doing my best for the team like you saw today. That’s what I’m here to do," Kudus said.

Looking ahead, Kudus will be hoping for another start in this weekend’s Premier League game against Liverpool.