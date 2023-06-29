"I'm here to help the club win the league"- Ghana defender Patrick Kpozo after completing Banik Ostrava move

Black Stars defender, Patrick Kpozo has revealed his desire to help Banik Ostrava become Czech champions after completing his move from Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 25-year-old signed a two-year deal to join the Czech club in the summer transfer window.

Kpozo, who won the double with Sheriff Tiraspol, is hoping to use his experience from playing in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League to guide Ostrava to success in the upcoming season.

"I played for Sehriff in Moldova. Actually I have a big experience from Sherrif, playing in Europe and Champions League qualifiers and playing against Manchester United, of course," he said.

"For me, I have many strengths especially one-v-one, running. I am here to help the club achieve its goals. Winning the league, that is why I am here,"he added.

The former Inter Allies player spent most of his time in Sweden with Ostersunds before moving to Moldova.

Meanwhile, the club's head of sports Luděk Mikloško is excited after Ostrava finally landed their target.

"We had been eyeing him since the winter and already during the winter break we were considering his arrival, but at that time we didn't want to reach out to the team. We continued to monitor him throughout the spring. Now the negotiations were partially accelerated by health problems on our left side, but that was not the only reason," said Miklosko.

"He is still a relatively young player who played tough matches in the Europa League last season, for example against Manchester United, and we believe that he will be another improvement in the quality of the squad for us," he added.