Ghana's No. 1

'I'm honoured to sign for a club with rich history like Asante Kotoko' – Dari Aziz Haruna

Published on: 28 June 2025
New Asante Kotoko signing Dari Aziz Haruna says it is a privilege to join the record Ghana Premier League champions, describing the move as a major step in his career.

The former Bechem United goalkeeper was unveiled this week and expressed pride in becoming part of the Kumasi-based club’s illustrious tradition.

“I’m honoured to join a club with such a rich history and passionate supporters,” he told the club’s media. “I’m ready to give my best and help the team achieve its objectives, both in the league and in Africa.”

Haruna’s comments come after Kotoko opted not to renew the contract of Frederick Asare, clearing the way for the 24-year-old’s arrival.

He spent five seasons at Bechem United, making 82 league appearances and helping the club remain a consistent top-half contender in the GPL, including a 10th-place finish in the 2024/25 campaign.

Kotoko finished third in last season’s league campaign and won the MTN FA Cup to qualify for the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors are undergoing a squad rebuild ahead of their return to continental football, and Haruna becomes their fifth signing of the current window.

