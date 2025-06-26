I’m honoured to sign for Asante Kotoko – Zackaria Fuseini

Experienced centre-back Zackaria Fuseini says he feels privileged to join Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

The 27-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors after completing a move from Berekum Chelsea.

His addition brings over ten years of top-flight experience to Kotoko’s defensive unit as the club embarks on a major squad rebuild.

“I’m honoured to be joining Asante Kotoko,” Fuseini said. “I believe this is the platform I’ve always hoped for to catapult my career to the next level.”

Fuseini was one of Berekum Chelsea’s most reliable players last season, making 31 league appearances and contributing three goals and an assist.

His commanding presence and consistency at the heart of defence caught the attention of Kotoko’s technical team as they sought to reinforce a backline that struggled throughout the 2024/25 season.

“My focus is to win laurels with the club and to work hard for a place in the Black Stars, because I know I’m good enough,” he added.

Fuseini’s arrival is expected to inject leadership and composure into Kotoko’s defence.

His prior understanding with new signings Lord Amoah, Patrick Asiedu, and Henry Ansuâ€”also from Berekum Chelseaâ€”is seen as a key factor that could enhance the team’s defensive stability.