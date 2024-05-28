I'm hoping Hearts of Oak avoid relegation - Former MD Frederick Moore

Former Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore, has expressed deep concerns about the club's precarious position in the Ghana Premier League, emphasizing the urgent need to avoid relegation.

The Phobians have been experiencing a rough patch in recent weeks, managing only one win in their last five games. This poor run of form has left them just two points above the relegation zone.

Their most recent defeat, a 2-0 loss to archrivals Asante Kotoko on match week 31, has further intensified the pressure on the team. Hearts of Oak is currently placed 15th in the league table with 38 points after 31 games, and they will face Nations FC in their next match at home on May 31st.

"It's challenging to identify the true nature of Hearts of Oak's issues. However, there seems to be a disconnect within the team," Moore told Akoma FM.

"I'm hoping Hearts of Oak avoids being relegated. I know there's hope as long as the league isn't over. I hope that everyone understands how big of a task this is, including the coaches, players, board, and supporters. All I can hope is that we make it through and avoid relegation. Everyone needs to be on board to help save the situation."

With three matches to go, the Phobians face an uphill battle in turning things around, with crucial clashes against Nations FC, Great Olympics, and Bechem United. The entire Hearts of Oak community is hoping for a strong finish to secure their place in the Ghana Premier League.