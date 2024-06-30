I'm interested in winning homes than winning awards - Ex-Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu

Former Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu has expressed his desire to focus on improving his family's living conditions rather than chasing football awards following his unexpected transfer to the Rwandan Premier League.

The center-back has completed a move to Rwandan top-flight side Mukura Victory Sport, signing a two-year deal during the ongoing transfer window. The 24-year-old is expected to play a significant role for Mukura Victory Sport in the 2024/25 season.

Jalilu emphasized that his decision to move was driven by the benefits it offers him and his family, despite the lower profile of the Rwandan league compared to the Ghana Premier League.

"I was not tired of playing in the Ghana Premier League, but after years of doing so, I felt it was time to move out," Jalilu told Akoma FM. "Just like everyone prays for the best in life, I needed to change because it was beneficial to me. I am playing football to transform the family, especially given the number of people that rely on you. So, when you get an offer and compare it to what you used to take, you just think about it and move."

Jalilu made it clear that his focus is not on winning prestigious football awards like the Ballon d'Or. "Honestly, I'm not playing football to win the Ballon d'Or or the World Best, no! I'm more interested in changing homes because my current one isn't very good," he stated. "The Ghana Premier League is fantastic, but after four years, I felt it was time to alter the environment."

Jalilu is the third Ghanaian player to move to the Eastern African nation in the past week, joining Richmond Lamptey of Asante Kotoko and Dauda Saaka of Bofoakwa Tano.