I’m like Sergio Aguero - Vendsyssel FF new signing Sarfo Taylor

Newly-signed Vendsyssel FF striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor has boldly says his style of play is just like Argentina star Sergio Aguero.

Taylor completed a four-year deal to the Nord Energi Arena outfit from Ghana Premier League side Karela FC on Thursday.

During his presentation, the 21-year-old says he has the same quality of play like Manchester City live-wire Aguero.

“I'm very happy to be here. It is an ambitious club with good facilities and I hope that together we can move up in the Super League again, ”he says, adding:

“As a football player I am a bit of the same type as Sergio Agüero - without of course we are on the same level. My goal for this season is to develop as a player while helping the team win a lot of matches and score many goals, ”says Safo-Taylor.

He has been handed the No. 9 jersey in his new club.

Taylor played 17 games and scored eight goals in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

He has just been selected for the Ghana U23 national team matches against Nigeria in September, where the winner will receive a seat at the U23 African Cup of Nations.