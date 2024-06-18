I'm looking forward to playing - Ebenezer Annan after completing Red Star Belgrade move

Ghanaian defender Ebenezer Annan has expressed readiness to compete at Red Star Belgrade following his recent transfer from Bologna.

The full-back signed a three-year contract with the Serbian giants and is eager to make his mark on the team.

In his first interview since the move, Annan shared his delight and commitment to giving his best to his new club.

“I am very excited and happy to have signed a contract with Red Star. I am glad that my good games were noticed and that I managed to draw the attention of the Zvezda manager.

"I'm familiar with the Superliga and I think it's very high-quality, so I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to continue playing in Serbia,” Annan said, as quoted on the official website of Red Star Belgrade.

Highlighting his strengths, Annan emphasized his speed, technique, and intelligence with the ball. However, he is also focused on continuous improvement. “I think my main assets are speed and technique, as well as intelligence with the ball, but I can improve in all segments. I want it and I believe in myself,” the defender stressed.

Annan's move to Red Star Belgrade marks a significant step in his career. Coming from Italian side Bologna, the 21-year-old has shown considerable growth, earning multiple call-ups to the Black Stars and delivering notable performances in friendly matches against Uganda and Nigeria.

As he begins this new chapter, Ebenezer Annan is poised to make a significant impact in the Serbian SuperLiga and on the European stage. His talent, determination, and ambition are expected to greatly contribute to Red Star Belgrade's future successes.