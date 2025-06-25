I’m matured enough to play for the Black Stars – Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo

Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo feels he is ripped enough to play for the Black Stars of Ghana following a standout campaign.

The 27-year-old performed admirably in the recently concluded campaign, contributing significantly towards Real Oviedo’s promotion to the Spanish La Liga.

Sibo joined Real Oviedo in July 2024 on a two-year deal and became an instant hit, making 42 appearances across competitions, scoring a goal and delivering an assists in the process

“I’m matured enough to play for the Black Stars. I believe this is the time. I’ just doing my best and waiting for them. I’m always ready to represent Ghana”

“I love to work hard and that gives me enough stamina to do my job. Midfielders control the game. To play in the midfield, you have to understand the game, have stamina and patience. Playing all this while in Spain, I think I have learnt a lot and ready to play for the national team” he told Asempa FM in an interview.

With his current contract expiring in summer 2026, enterprising defensive midfielder is expected to play a huge role for Real Oviedo in the La Liga next season.