I'm more relaxed now - Yaw Preko after joining Shooting Stars

Former Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko has expressed his excitement about joining Division Two side Shooting Stars after being dismissed by his former club.

The former Hearts of Oak player took over from Annor Walker at the beginning of the season but was shown the exit door in February due to the poor run of results the Wonder Club recorded which has threatened their chances of retaining their top-flight status.

When asked about the contrasts between his current position and previous ones, he emphasized the importance of player development at Shooting Stars Football Club and downplayed the level of pressure experienced at the lower tier side.

“I’m more relaxed now because when it comes to Shooting Stars, the tempo and demand is not the same as coaching a premier league club, but I love it here (Shooting Stars) because I get the opportunity to implement so many things," he told ETV Ghana.

"The premier league is more result oriented so you don’t get enough time for the boys to catch so many things.

“But here we are developing the kids, whether we win or lose we still have to be on track in terms of basics and everything. We don’t want to rush them because it is a learning process."