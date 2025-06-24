I’m not happy - Congolese defender Gilbani Ndongani Samba O’Neil reflects on debut season with Asante Kotoko

Congolese defender Gilbani Ndongani Samba O’Neil has reflected on his debut season with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The 25-year-old joined Kotoko at the beginning of the 2024/25 football campaign and delivered a top-class performance, scoring one goal in 30 appearances in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite missing out on the Ghana Premier League title, the Porcupine Warriors managed to snatch the FA Cup title at the end of the campaign.

Reflecting on his debut campaign, Samba O’Neil expressed his displeasure following his outfit inability to clinch double.

“I wanted to win two trophies with Asante Kotoko but it didn’t happen. I’m not happy because I won only one trophy (FA Cup) with my team” he told the club’s media.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors will compete in the 2025/26 CAF confederation Cup campaign following their FA Cup success.

Samba O’Neil is expected to play a huge role for Kotoko as they seek to make a meaningful impact in the upcoming campaign.