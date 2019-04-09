'I’m not in Kwesi Appiah plans'- Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu admits he’ll miss 2019 AFCON

Fit-again Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has ruled himself out of playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup after claiming he is not in the plans of head coach Kwesi Appiah.

The experienced midfielder returned to action at the end of last month after an 11-month injury layoff.

He was an 85th minute substitute in Udinese's 2-0 win over Genoa in the Italian Serie A match.

The 28-year-old was also an unused substitute in the last two matches against AC Milan and Empoli.

But the former FIFA U20 World Cup winner does not think Appiah want his services for the tournament in Egypt this June.

''Am not in the plans of the coach even when I was not injured. He didn't give me the opportunity to play. As far as I am concerned, he has no plans for me,'' Badu is quoted by Adom FM.

Badu has played in the last five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, twice helping Ghana to finish as runners-up in 2010 and 2015.

He also played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil.