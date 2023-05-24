I'm not interested in Ghana FA presidency - Randy Abbey

Randy Abbey, an Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has officially announced that he will not be seeking the position of GFA President in this year’s elections.

GFA is scheduled to hold elections in October, and the incumbent president, Kurt Okraku, is seeking a second term. However, he is expected to face fierce competition from other individuals interested in the position.

During an interview on Asempa FM, Abbey, a highly regarded figure in Ghana football, made it clear that he has no intentions of pursuing the GFA presidency.

When questioned about his plans, he firmly stated, "I'm not interested in contesting for the GFA presidential seat; it is out of the equation."

Abbey's statement effectively puts to rest any speculation surrounding his potential candidacy and provides clarity on his future aspirations within the football association.

Aside from his involvement with the GFA, Abbey holds the position of President at Kpando Football Club. His significant contributions to the club have been instrumental in their success, leading to their recent return to the Ghanaian top flight after an eight-year absence.