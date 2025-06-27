I’m not moving to Saudi Arabia just for money – Ghana’s Christopher Bonsu Baah

Ghanaian winger Christopher Bonsu Baah says his imminent move to the Saudi Pro League is driven by ambition and professional growth rather than financial gain.

Belgian club Genk and Saudi side Al Qadsiah have agreed on a deal that will see the 20-year-old sign a four-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

He is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days before finalising the transfer.

In an interview with Joy Sports before travelling back to Belgium, Bonsu Baah said: “Moving to Saudi is not just about money or anything. It is about me progressing in my football career.”

The highly rated winger recently made his debut for the Black Stars in the Unity Cup in London, featuring in friendlies against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.

His displays drew praise from both fans and pundits, reinforcing his reputation as one of Ghana’s brightest young prospects.