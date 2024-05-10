I'm not perfect and I try to be myself – Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus emphasises the importance of setting a positive example for the aspiring young footballers who admire him as a role model in his homeland.

Since his debut for the Black Stars in 2019 and subsequent moves to Ajax and later to Premier League side West Ham United last summer, the 23-year-old has emerged as a source of inspiration for many youngsters in Ghana.

Kudus, reflecting on his influence, acknowledges both the privileges and responsibilities that come with his status.

In an interview with the Premier League, he said, "A lot to be grateful for, you know, but also it comes with a lot of responsibilities, you know because I believe there's a lot of kids from my country that look up to me."

"So, in as much as I'm not perfect and I try to be myself, I try to set a good example for them."

Since his arrival at West Ham United, Kudus has enjoyed a remarkable debut season, making a significant impact on the pitch.

Notably, he has scored 13 goals across all competitions, showcasing his talent and versatility.

In the Premier League alone, Kudus has found the net seven times in 31 appearances, while also contributing five goals in nine Europa League matches and one goal in three EFL Cup fixtures.

His impressive performances have solidified his reputation as a rising star in both domestic and European football.