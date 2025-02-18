I’m not returning to mainstream football administration – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has disclosed that he has no immediate plans of returning to mainstream football administration.

Last week, the High Court, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Marie-Louise Simmonds, discharged the former GFA President and his co-accused after a protracted legal battle spanning five years.

The case in question stems from explosive allegations of fraud and corruption exposed in the investigative documentary, Number 12.

The case collapsed after prosecutors failed to produce the star witness, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, to testify.

Speaking to Kessben FM, Kwesi Nyantakyi opined that he believes the Number 12 documentary was an attempt to kill him.

He indicated that although he still has an interest in football, he won’t consider returning to mainstream football administration anytime soon.

“I'm not returning to football once my ban is over. What they did to me was an attempt to actually kill me. While I still have an interest in football, I will not consider returning to mainstream administration for the time being,” Kwesi Nyantakyi shared.