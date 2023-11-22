'I’m not satisfied with the result' - Ghana Chris Hughton reacts to Comoros defeat

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has voiced his dissatisfaction with the outcome as Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat to Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Moroni Stadium.

Despite arriving with the intention to secure a victory, the Black Stars faced disappointment, and Hughton acknowledged the team's shortcomings.

Comoros took the lead with Myziane Maolida's solo effort in the 43rd minute, securing three crucial points and handing Ghana back-to-back defeats.

“We came here to win the game, but it didn’t happen. I’m not satisfied with the results. Congratulations to Comoros, but we didn’t play well enough to utilize all the opportunities we had,” stated Hughton.

The defeat leaves the Black Stars at three points after two rounds of games, while Comoros take the lead in the group with four points from two matches. Ghana will now shift their focus to the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, scheduled to be held in Ivory Coast between January and February 2024.