I'm not sure of my next move - Ibrahim Danlad after Kotoko depature

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has admitted uncertainty about his future following his departure from the club where he spent eight years.

Danlad, 21, played a crucial role in the club's recent successes but struggled in the last two seasons, gradually losing the No. 1 spot to Frederick Asare.

The former captain was among the initial list of 11 players released by Kotoko ahead of the next Ghana Premier League season. The club later added seven more names to the list, making a total of 18 departures, with the possibility of more to come.

Despite Danlad's impressive pedigree, he remains unsure about his next move and has left the decision to his management.

"Right now, I'm not sure where I'll go. It all depends on my management. I don't make decisions on my own, so if we sit and discuss the deal and see it will benefit my career, I'll consider it," Danlad explained.

Known for his involvement in international football, Danlad has played through the ranks of all the youth national teams, consistently demonstrating leadership qualities by captaining most of these sides.

As the new season approaches, many will be watching closely to see where the talented goalkeeper will end up next. His experience and leadership make him a valuable asset for any club looking to strengthen their squad.