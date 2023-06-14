I'm not under pressure to score for Ghana despite club form - Joseph Paintsil

Ghana attacker Joseph Paintsil has indicated that he is not under any pressure to score goals for his country ahead of the team's match against Madagascar despite his impressive club form.

The Black Stars are preparing for their fifth 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Southern Africans.

Despite missing the 2022 World Cup Paintsil scored 18 goals with 14 assists in the top-flight League propelling his team to top the standings of the regular season which earned them European football next season.

While his performances have raised expectations of fans, the former Tema Youth player is more concerned about contributing to the success of the entire team than scoring goals for himself.

“For me, I am not really under pressure you know. My style of play is to always help the team in terms of giving assists, in terms of fighting, in terms of defending, in terms of taking players on that’s my task. If I score, we thank God but the most important thing is the team,” he told the press at the Accra Sports Stadium after the team's training on Tuesday.

Chris Hughton's men will continue training on Wednesday before departing on Thursday for the crucial encounter which will be played in Antananarivo on Sunday, June 18.

Ghana will eye a victory that could seal their place in the next AFCON tournament.