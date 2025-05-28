I’m pleased we got Ragnar Ache’s deal over the line – FC Köln sporting director

FC KÃ¶ln Sporting Director Thomas Kessler has expressed satisfaction following the successful acquisition of striker Ragnar Ache ahead of the club’s return to the Bundesliga next season.

The 26-year-old German forward of Ghanaian descent has joined from FC Kaiserslautern, signing a long-term deal with KÃ¶ln after an impressive campaign in the second tier.

Ache’s arrival forms part of the club’s broader efforts to strengthen its attacking options in preparation for top-flight football.

Reflecting on the completed transfer, Kessler said he was pleased the deal had been finalised, highlighting both Ache’s footballing qualities and his suitability for the team environment at KÃ¶ln.

“Even in my initial discussions with Ragnar, I had the feeling that he was a great fit for 1. FC KÃ¶ln, both athletically and personally,” Kessler noted.

“He’s not only a really good striker, but also someone who will integrate quickly into our team and improve our attack with his quality up front.

“Filling this position was a key goal for our squad planning. I’m all the more pleased that we’ve now successfully completed the transfer.”

Ache, who scored 18 goals in the Bundesliga 2 last season, is expected to play a pivotal role in KÃ¶ln’s campaign.