'I'm proud to have played 90 matches for Genk' – Christopher Bonsu Baah

Ghana international Christopher Bonsu Baah has expressed deep gratitude to KRC Genk after completing a high-profile move to Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah.

The 20-year-old winger, who signed a four-year deal that runs until 2029, will be officially unveiled on Wednesday, July 9, following the completion of his medical and contract formalities in the Netherlands.

Bonsu Baah joins Al Qadsiah in a transfer reportedly worth over â‚¬15 million, bringing an end to a remarkable two-year spell at Genk.

Reflecting on his time in Belgium, he said, “I'm proud to have played 90 matches for this incredible club. I’ve enjoyed every single day, every single minute of it.

"From today on, I’ll be your biggest fan. Thank you for everything. I’ll definitely be back to cheer you on. Forza Racing!”

His journey to Europe began after standout performances for Ghanaian third-tier club Shooting Stars, followed by a brief but impactful spell at Norwegian side Sarpsborg. Genk secured his signature in mid-2023 after just 12 appearances in Norway, beating off competition from several top European clubs.

In 90 matches for Genk, Bonsu Baah recorded five goals and seven assists, and his performances recently earned him his first senior caps for Ghana in friendlies against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.

A return to Europe remains a possibility in the future.