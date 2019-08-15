I’m ready for National Team call-up- Isaac Atanga

Ghana Youth Star and Nordsjaelland midfielder Isaac Atanga says he is ready to play for the national team at any level when given a call-up.

The 19-year old has been impressive at club level for Nordsjaelland this season after scoring three matches in five games since making his debut with the senior side.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate stellar performances has seen him nominated for the Player of the Month Award for July believes his ready for the national team.

“I am giving off my best and I am ever ready to play for the national team when called upon. Every player abroad will like to wear the national team jersey and give off his best”

“Should the call up come it will also depend on my club to decide on it”, he told GHANAsoccernet.com

Atanga is currently taking the Danish league by storm with his talent and has made massive impact after his promotion from the U-19 side.

He joined the Nordsjaelland U-19 in 2018 from Right to Dream Academy and won the Best Player Award at that level in his first season.

He also made the most assists and was second on the top scorers chat.