I’m ready to adapt — Nathaniel Adjei speaks about having to play in multiple positions at Hammarby IF

Hammarby IF defender Nathaniel Adjei says adapting to different roles will help propel his career.

Adjei has arguably been one of the best players at the club in the last two games.

Despite being a centre-back, the 20-year-old has been utilized as a makeshift right full-back in the side’s last two matches.

The burgeoning rearguard crowned his scintillating form with a well-taken goal during their seven-goal thriller against sworn adversaries Djurgarden in the ‘Twin Derby’ on Sunday.

Adjei finished the game as the second best player on the pitch behind two-goal hero Nahir Besara — having clocked 87 rating card.

Adjei himself has now had his say on playing different roles under Marti Cifuentes.

“I played in the last game and felt good. There are certain circumstances where the team lacked some players in the defensive area so since I’m also a defender, I had to justify the faith the coach showed in me,” Adjei remarked on Hammarby TV.

“It’s been a good ride so far and I believe with hard work it will even be better.”

“I’m open to playing different roles on the pitch. I believe it will benefit my development and allow me to showcase my talent in any club I find myself in.”

He has made five appearances for the Bajens and has scored one goal.