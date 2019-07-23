I'm ready to fight for a position- Enock Kwarteng 

Newly signed Bordeaux defender Enock Kwarteng says he is ready to fight for a place in the team.

The 22-year old joined Bordeaux from Nantes this summer on a four -year deal

He made over 40 senior appearances for FC Nantes before moving to Bordeaux.

The former right-back from Nantes joined the club this summer and is determined to give his best to win a place in the team.

The right-back from Nantes knows how tough competition will be in his job. But he is determined to give his best to win his place.

""I'm ready to go to battle," Enock Kwarteng said when asked about the competition he faces against fellow team mates Raul Bellanova and Youssouf Sabaly.

Enock Kwateng is ready to fight for a place