"I'm ready to serve Asante Kotoko As a board member"- Alhaji Salamu Amadu

The President and Founder of the Afro Arab Group of Companies, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, has expressed his readiness to serve on the Board of the African Club of the Century, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, anytime he receives a call from the Patron of the Club, Otumfour Osei Tutu.

Speaking to Joe Debrah on Wamputu Sports, the young business mogul hinted that, as an astute supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, he is always ready to serve Asante Kotoko and Asanteman.

"Asante Kotoko is the only club I support in the world, and I'm always ready to serve on the Board anytime our patron, Otumfour, calls me to come and serve," he said.

The astute businessman supported Asante Kotoko with football boots and an undisclosed amount of money when they beat their arch-rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, some years ago.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu will be hosting International Youth Day, slated for August 12th, 2023, at the National Mosque at Kanda to celebrate the youth from the Zongo Communities.