"I’m really enjoying my time here"- Kim Lars Bjorkegren opens up on Black Queens role ahead of WAFCON

Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has disclosed the reason behind his decision to accept the job as Black Queens coach.

The Swedish-trainer took over as Ghana's women national team coach in February following the departure of Nora Hauptle.

Bjorkegren, who has worked in Sweden, USA and China, revealed he was convinced to take the job after learning of the abundant talent in Ghana.

"The talent in Ghana is immense. The young players are particularly impressive. I saw a long-term project with real potential. Also, the opportunity to immerse myself in a new footballing culture was appealing. I’m really enjoying my time here," he told CAF Online.

The Swedish tactician will be leading the Black Queens to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next month after Hauptle secured qualification following a six-year absence.

"We still have work to do, both on and off the pitch. Tactically, we need to be more organised, and fitness levels must improve. One of our long-term goals is to get our top players competing in stronger leagues. We’ve had very limited training sessions so far, but with every camp, we grow stronger," he added.

The Black Queens have been drawn in Group C alongside champions South Africa, Tanzania and Mali.