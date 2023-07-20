'I'm still a Hearts of Oak player' - Gladson Awako responds to departure reports

Hearts of Oak Captain, Gladson Awako says he is looking to work under a new coach following reports of his departure.

It was earlier reported that the player was on the verge of parting ways with the Phobians despite joining two years ago from Great Olympics.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the 2009 U-20 World Cup winner, however, said he was focused on continuing with the clubs since he still had over a year more left on his contract.

“At the moment I'm still a player of Hearts of Oak, I have 14-15 months left. We don't have a coach for now, a new coach might come with a new philosophy but I m happy to captain this great team”

“All I will say for now is that I'm still a Hearts of Oak player when the season starts we the fans should expect different team performances, we will give out our best as we have been doing always to make the club great again”

Awako saw limited playing time last season due to injury and could be fully ready in the new season.

Hearts of Oak finished 12th with 46 points and are looking to improve under a yet-to-be-announced coach.