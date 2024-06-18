I'm still in coaching - Former Black Stars boss CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has confirmed that he remains actively involved in football coaching despite his absence from the spotlight.

Akonnor, who previously served as an assistant to Kwesi Appiah before becoming the head coach in 2020, was dismissed after less than a year due to a string of uninspiring results. His departure led to the reappointment of Milovan Rajevac for the Black Stars.

Speaking to Channel One Sports, Akonnor emphasised his ongoing commitment to the sport and his efforts to enhance his coaching skills.

"I saw the match against Mali and the way we played was solid. In the second match our teams scored three [four] goals, so we need to appreciate it. There are things that the coach said we need to improve in that game. I understand that, and I think the future is very hopeful," Akonnor said, reflecting on the recent performances of the Black Stars.

Akonnor is currently focused on furthering his education in football coaching, aiming to acquire the traits necessary for a good technical director. "I’m still in coaching. What is important is that I’m learning in the football circle. I’m happy with what I’ve acquired for myself. As a coach, I’m now learning a bit of a technical directorate job," he explained.

The former Ghana international last coached the national team in 2021. Despite his dismissal, Akonnor remains optimistic about his future in football and is open to new opportunities that may arise.

As the Black Stars continue their journey under current coach Otto Addo, Akonnor's ongoing dedication to improving his coaching abilities highlights his passion for the game and his readiness to contribute to football in any capacity.