"I'm tempted to start Kudus"- West Ham manager David Moyes insists after Aston Villa defeat

West Ham United manager, David Moyes says he is tempted to start Mohammed Kudus in Premier League games following his side's crashing defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Hammers were hammered at the Villa Park after suffering a 4-1 defeat, courtesy a double from Douglas Luis and goals from Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey.

Kudus replaced Tomas Soucek in the second-half but it was not enough as the London club returned home with nothing.

“I’m tempted to start Kudus every game,” Moyes said in the post-match presser. “But I have to be fair and say that the team’s played quite well. Obviously, we’ve got a balance that we’re trying to find and get that right as well.

“Sometimes our balance has been very good and got us some good results. Now and again sometimes it can cause you problems as well.”

Kudus has been impressive since joining the club in the summer transfer window despite making cameo appearances in the league.

The Ghana international has only started three matches and they were in the Europa League and the League Cup.