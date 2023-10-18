"I'm the right person for this job"- Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Ghana's coach Chris Hughton, has issued an apology for his team's disheartening performance against the USA on Wednesday.

Despite the devastating loss, he remains steadfast in his belief that he is the right individual for the Black Stars' coaching role.

In a match that will be remembered for its lopsidedness, the Black Stars suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat at the hands of the USA at the GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The defeat marks a new low for the Ghanaian national team, as they had never before suffered such a heavy loss to the United States in all their previous encounters.

Hughton, who had previously vowed to address the team's issues following their 2-0 loss to Mexico four days earlier, endured another dreadful start, with the Black Stars conceding three goals within the opening 20 minutes.

The USA's Giovanni Reyna secured a brace, and goals from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun compounded Ghana's woes during the first half.

Ghana struggled to regain their footing in the game, managing only one shot on target throughout the match.

Since taking over from Coach Otto Addo after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Hughton has faced skepticism from many Ghanaians due to the team's underwhelming performances.

Ghana has encountered difficulties in defeating some minnow sides on the continent such as Central African Republic and Angola, despite securing a place at next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

In response to a question following the 4-0 defeat to the USA on Wednesday at the post match conference, Chris Hughton issued an apology for the outcome and reiterated his confidence in his suitability for the job, stating, "If you ask me if I feel like I'm the right person for this job, the answer is yes."

The Black Stars will be back in action next month for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.