I’m very happy about Winfried Schafer’s appointment - Otto Addo

Black Stars manager Otto Addo has expressed his delight over the appointment of Winfried Schafer as technical director.

Schafer, a seasoned German coach, brings vast experience to the role, having won the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

Addo praised Schafer's credentials, stating, "Winfried Schafer has big, big experience. He knows how to deal with difficult situations."

He also highlighted Schafer's proactive approach, noting that he has been engaging with the players from day one.

Addo is thrilled to have Schafer on board, saying, "I'm very, very happy that he's on board."

The appointment is expected to boost Ghana's chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.