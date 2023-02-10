'I'm very sad' - Ghana captain Andre Ayew prays for the safe return of Christian Atsu 

Ghana captain Andre Ayew is devastated by the news of Christian Atsu and is praying alongside millions of fans for the return of the midfielder.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle forward went missing after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday morning.

Over 2000 people have been reported dead following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Atsu and the Sporting Director of Hatayaspor, Taner Savut have not being found after the incident with reports of them being still under the rubble.

Atsu is yet to be found contrary to earlier reports that the player has been rescued from the wreckage following the earthquake.

"I'm very sad, very down. There are no words to describe how we (Ghanaians) all feel about this situation. Personally, it's been difficult in the last few days because he is someone I'm close to."

"As players, we have been trying to speak to each other, trying to get hold of the family to know what's happening because we are very sad about the situation and praying that he will be good and okay. The whole of Ghana is also praying for his safe return," Andr Dede Ayew said in an interview with Sky Sports.

Having parted ways with Al Raed in Saudi Arabia, Atsu joined Hatayspor in September and scored his first goal on Sunday.

It was a 97th minute free kick that secured three points for Hatayspor against Kasimpasa S.K.