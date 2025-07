‘I'm where I want to be, with my people’ - Spanish-Ghanaian winger Nico Williams after signing new Athletic Club deal

Nico Williams has declared his loyalty to Athletic Club with a heartfelt message, saying, 'I’m where I want to be, with my people,' after signing a contract extension that ties him to the Basque side until 2035.

The new deal all but ends speculation about a summer move to Barcelona and solidifies his status as a cornerstone of Athletic’s future.

Born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, Williams has risen through the ranks at San Mamés and become one of LaLiga’s most exciting young talents.

The 22-year-old’s renewed contract includes a significantly higher release clause, reported to be close to €80 million.

Speaking about his new deal, Williams said: "When it comes to making decisions, for me, the most important thing is to listen to your heart. I am where I want to be, with my people, this is my home."

Since making his debut in 2021, Williams has registered over 130 LaLiga appearances and featured alongside his older brother, Iñaki Williams.

His decision to stay comes after a stellar 2024/25 season, which saw Athletic finish fourth in LaLiga and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

He also played a key role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, further boosting his international profile. Despite long-standing interest from Barcelona, financial constraints and registration challenges prevented a move, and Williams opted to continue his journey in Bilbao.

The winger’s commitment marks a significant boost for Athletic ahead of their return to Champions League football.