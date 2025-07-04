‘I'm where I want to be, with my people’ - Spanish-Ghanaian winger Nico Williams after signing new Athletic Club deal

Nico Williams has declared his loyalty to Athletic Club with a heartfelt message, saying, 'I’m where I want to be, with my people,' after signing a contract extension that ties him to the Basque side until 2035.

The new deal all but ends speculation about a summer move to Barcelona and solidifies his status as a cornerstone of Athletic’s future.

Born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, Williams has risen through the ranks at San MamÃ©s and become one of LaLiga’s most exciting young talents.

The 22-year-old’s renewed contract includes a significantly higher release clause, reported to be close to â‚¬80 million.

Speaking about his new deal, Williams said: "When it comes to making decisions, for me, the most important thing is to listen to your heart. I am where I want to be, with my people, this is my home."

Since making his debut in 2021, Williams has registered over 130 LaLiga appearances and featured alongside his older brother, IÃ±aki Williams.

His decision to stay comes after a stellar 2024/25 season, which saw Athletic finish fourth in LaLiga and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

He also played a key role in Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, further boosting his international profile. Despite long-standing interest from Barcelona, financial constraints and registration challenges prevented a move, and Williams opted to continue his journey in Bilbao.

The winger’s commitment marks a significant boost for Athletic ahead of their return to Champions League football.