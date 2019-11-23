I'm working hard to return to the national team- Rashid Sumaila

Al Qadsiya defender Rashid Sumaila says he is ready to make a return to the Ghana national team.

The former Asante Kotoko defender has been in outstanding form for his club, prompting calls for a return to the Black Stars team.

The rock solid defender was in top form as Al Qadsiya thumped Al Yarmouk 6-1 in the Kuwaiti Federation Cup on Friday night.

“I’m feeling good. Everything is going well here. I’m delighted with how things are going for me,” he told footballmadeinghana.com.

”I’m working hard to return to the national team. I know the competition there isn’t easy. But I think I’m in the best of shape currently.

“It’s the decision of the coach so I don’t want to say anything about it. I want to come back to the national team as we work hard to bring back the love.”