I'm working to help clubs improve, not punish them – GFA club licensing manager

The Club Licensing Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Esme Mends has clarified that his role is to support clubs in upgrading their venues, not to penalize them.

His remarks come after Asante Kotoko's Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman, Nana Apinkra, accused the licensing authority of bias for approving the T&A Stadium while rejecting Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Speaking on Sporty FM, Mends explained that the Club Licensing Department aims to ensure clubs meet the required standards for safety and fair competition.

“My job is to help clubs improve their venues, not to punish them,” he stated.

The Ghana Football Association’s Club Licensing Department recently approved five venues after re-inspections, including the TNA Stadium, Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, Dun's Park, Nsekyire Sports Arena, and Kpando Sports Stadium.

These match centers were deemed suitable to host Ghana Premier League (GPL) games.

Meanwhile, venues like Baba Yara Stadium and Legon Stadium must improve their safety zones before hosting official matches.

Other stadiums, including Wenchi Sports Stadium and Berekum Golden City Park, failed inspections due to technical and security concerns.

A re-inspection is set for March 9, with clubs urged to address outstanding issues to secure approvals.