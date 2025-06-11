Imax Media to produce MTN FA Cup final between Asante Kotoko and Golden Kick

The 2025 MTN FA Cup final between Asante Kotoko and Golden Kick will be played on Sunday, June 15, at the University of Ghana Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 pm.

Imax Media has secured the production rights for the final and will deliver the broadcast in High Definition (HD), with the feed shared across multiple television networks. Viewers can watch the match live on Max TV, TV3, Adom TV, Metro TV, and the Ghana Football App.

Asante Kotoko, nine-time winners of the competition, are eyeing a historic 10th FA Cup title. The Porcupine Warriors beat Berekum Chelsea 1-0 to secure their place in the final.

Division One side Golden Kick, who saw off Attram De Visser 3-1 in the semi-final, will be hoping to crown their fairy-tale run with silverware. They become only the third second-tier side to reach the final since 2011.