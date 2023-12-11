IMG secures exclusive media rights for CAF events 2023 - 2025, expanding global reach of African football

IMG, a global sports, events, and representation company, has secured exclusive rights to distribute international media rights for the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) events in over 85 countries from 2023 to 2025.

This encompasses prestigious tournaments such as the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2023 and 2025, as well as qualifiers and various other CAF-organized competitions.

The partnership aims to maximize the value of media rights, expand global audiences, and enhance the overall fan experience.

IMG's involvement with CAF extends beyond media distribution, as they also serve as the federation's global sponsorship agency until 2025, fostering collaborations such as the recent deal with Puma for the official match ball.

Robyn Cox, VP & Managing Director, Africa, for IMG’s media business, added:

"The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations is the biggest event on the African Continent and one of football’s most watched competitions,"

"We’re looking forward to expanding our partnership with CAF to help unlock greater value from its media rights, grow the competition’s global audiences, and enhance fans' viewing experience."

Additionally, IMG provides marketing intelligence, data analysis, and consultancy services to support CAF's evolving commercial sponsorship strategy.