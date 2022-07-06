Imoro Ibrahim best player for Asante Kotoko last season- Kotoko legend Opoku Nti 

Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku Nti has picked Ibrahim Imoro as his best player of the 2021–2022 Ghana Premier League season.

The left-back ended up with the most assist for the Porcupine Warriors in the just-ended season.

Moro was key in Asante Kotoko winning their 24th Premier League title.

Opoku Nti has rated the talented left-back as his best player for the club in the just-ended season.

”My best player is one who is consistent, trains well, and gives out his best so I will pick him as my best player of the season, ” he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

According to reports, Imoro Ibrahim has been on the radar of some European clubs in the ongoing transfer window.

His performances has earned him a call up to the Black Galaxies for the upcoming CHAN qualifiers.