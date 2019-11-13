Impressive Phoenix Rising captain Solomon Asante named in USL Championship All-LeagueTeam of the Season

Phoenix Rising captain Solomon Asante has been named to the 2019 USL Championship All-League First Team the league.

Asante broke the USL Championship record for assists (17) and combined goals and assists (39).

The diminutive attacker's 22 goals scored broke a single-season club record and was just three goals shy of the league record.

He was also USL's Golden Boot Winner. This is the second time Asante has been named to the All-League First Team. He was a First Team selection in 2018.

This is the fourth time in club history a player has been named to an All-League team.

Asante was an All-League First Team selection in 2018. Long Tan was an All-League Second Team selection in 2014 and a First Team selection in 2015.

Phoenix Rising All-League Honors

2019 - Solomon Asante and Adam Jahn (First Team); A.J. Cochran and Zac Lubin (Second Team)

2018 - Solomon Asante (First Team)

2015 - Long Tan (First Team)

2014 - Long Tan (Second Team)

By: Abraham Blankson