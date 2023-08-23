GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
In-demand Mohammed Kudus travels with Ajax for Europa League game in Bulgaria

Published on: 23 August 2023
Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has been included in Ajax's travelling team for the Europa League qualifiers against Ludogorets in Bulgaria.

The 23-year-old, who is attracting interest from several clubs in England, was named in the 25-man squad by Ajax manager Maurice Steijn.

Kudus' future in the Netherlands remains uncertain after bids from Brighton and West Ham were initially rejected.

On Tuesday, Chelsea and Barcelona were reportedly interested in the attacking midfielder, who could leave before the window closes.

The former FC Nordsjaelland player has two years left on his current deal, but Ajax will only allow their priced asset leave for the right value.

Kudus has been in good form in the new season, scoring a goal and providing an assist in two games for the Dutch giants.

He is expected to start against Ludogorets on Thursday night as Ajax battle for a place in the group stage of the Europa League.

Below is the Ajax squad: 

Jay Gorter Diant Ramaj Devyne Rensch Anton Gaaei Jorrel Hato Owen Wijndal Anass Salah-Eddine Jakov Medic Jorge Sánchez Josip Šutalo Davy Klaassen Kenneth Taylor Mohammed Kudus Branco van den Boomen Silvano Vos Benjamin Tahirović  Steven Bergwijn Brian Brobbey Carlos Forbs Steven Berghuis Christian Rasmussen Kristian Hlynsson Mika Godts Olivier Aertssen Charlie Setford

 

 

