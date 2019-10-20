In-form André Ayew rues Swansea City’s draw at Barnsley FC

Swansea City forward André Ayew has lamented their 1-1 stalemate with Barnsley FC in the English Championship on Saturday.

Ayew — who has been in red-hot form for the Welsh-based outfit — broke the deadlock in the 67th minute with a close range finish.

However, they failed to hold on to the slim advantage as Barnsley fought back to earn a point courtesy Alex Mowatt’s 70th minute strike.

The 29-year-old took to his twitter handle to express his disappointment over the result.

Ayew has three goals and three assists to his credit this season in the league.

?s=21