In-form Andre Ayew scores brilliant header for Le Havre in French Cup match

Ghana captain Andre Ayew continues to impress for Le Havre, scoring a stunning header in their French Cup match against Strasbourg on Wednesday night.

Despite ultimately losing 3-1, Ayew's performance was a bright spot for the club, with a Sofascore rating of 7.4 and an impressive 92% accuracy rate in passing.

He also won four ground duels and was fouled three times, showcasing his skill and physicality on the field.

This goal follows two spectacular goals Ayew scored against Lorient two weeks ago, suggesting that he has regained his form and confidence after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with Ghana.

Le Havre manager Luka Elsner praised Ayew's leadership qualities and ability to lead the team, stating that he is "capable of leading the group" and has "real talent."

Ayew's performance for Le Havre is a positive sign for both the player and the club, and fans will be eagerly watching his progress in future matches.