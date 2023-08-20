In-form attacker Ibrahim Sadiq extends scoring form in BK Hacken comeback victory over Sirius

In-form Ghanaian attacker Ibrahim Sadiq was on target once again in the Swedish Allsvenskan when BK Hacken came from behind to overcome IK Sirius in an eye-catching fixture on Sunday.

The former Ghana youth star got his third goal in two games as he scored one of the goals to Hacken claim a 3-2 victory at the Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.

Sadiq scored in the 15th minute to draw the home side level after connecting a pass from Samuel Gustafson as Sirius took an early lead two minutes after kick off through Joakim Persson.

The visitors gained the advantage again nine minutes into the second half after Hacken's defender Even Hovland got the ball behind his own net.

Norwegian defender Tomas Totland restored parity for Hacken in the 73rd minute after he was assisted by Icelandic youngster Valgeir Fridriksson.

Hacken left it very late to claim victory of the match after Sirius defender Jakob Voelkerling scored an own goal deep in stoppage-time.

Sunday’s goal has seen Sadiq increase his tally in the Swedish League to 5 goals in 9 appearances. He has 12 goals in 12 games in the other competitions this season.